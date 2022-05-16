Insider Buying: Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Shares of ERO stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.13. 347,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,544. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.72. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$13.12 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.58.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

