Insider Buying: Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) Director John H. Wright bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.
Shares of ERO stock traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$14.13. 347,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,544. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.72. Ero Copper Corp. has a 1 year low of C$13.12 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 2.3099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ero Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
See Also
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.