Insider Buying: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Major Shareholder Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,192,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,043,952.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jw Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.52 per share, with a total value of $575,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,350.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $526,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.42 per share, for a total transaction of $594,200.00.

Establishment Labs stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,934. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Establishment Labs by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 125.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

About Establishment Labs (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.