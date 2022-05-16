Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Acquires 43,055 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Rating) insider John Chan purchased 43,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,291.25 ($22,424.48).
John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 9th, John Chan acquired 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.75 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,500.00 ($26,041.67).
- On Monday, April 11th, John Chan bought 1,066 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.77 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$819.75 ($569.27).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77.
Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.
