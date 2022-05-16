Insider Buying: Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Acquires 93 Shares of Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) insider Kevin Rountree purchased 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,913 ($85.23) per share, for a total transaction of £6,429.09 ($7,926.38).

GAW stock opened at GBX 7,050 ($86.92) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 19.56. Games Workshop Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 6,365 ($78.47) and a one year high of £123.10 ($151.77). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,258.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,320.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.86) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $65.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

