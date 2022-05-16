Insider Buying: Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Senior Officer Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.37 per share, with a total value of C$100,110.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$338,572.02.

Shares of TSE:IFP traded up C$0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching C$33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 333,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,961. Interfor Co. has a 52 week low of C$23.30 and a 52 week high of C$44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Interfor in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

