Insider Buying: Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) Director David S. Dury bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,116. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $129.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Intevac in the fourth quarter worth about $3,137,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,903,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,957 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 54.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 536,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

