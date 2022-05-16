Insider Buying: Keypath Education International, Inc. (ASX:KED) Insider Buys 17,100 Shares of Stock

Keypath Education International, Inc. (ASX:KED – Get Rating) insider Robert Bazzani purchased 17,100 shares of Keypath Education International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of A$29,925.00 ($20,781.25).

Get Keypath Education International alerts:

Keypath Education International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keypath Education International, Inc designs, develops, and delivers career-relevant online education solutions in North America, Australia, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its services include design and development of program courses; marketing of program courses to prospective students; recruitment and retention of students during enrollment; and placement services, as well as market research services to postgraduate education market.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keypath Education International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keypath Education International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.