Insider Buying: Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Insider Buys 26,000 Shares of Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) insider Elly Keinan acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 417,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,566.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KD traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 45,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,867. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

