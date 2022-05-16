Insider Buying: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Buys 219,820 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz acquired 219,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $6,317,626.80. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,070,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Natera stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $129.09.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Natera by 1,041.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

About Natera (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.