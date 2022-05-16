Insider Buying: Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Insider Buys 61,500 Shares of Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) insider Institución De Banca Múltiple En Liquidación Judicial Accendo Banco S.A. acquired 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,911,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,186,496.92.

Shares of OGO stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 72,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Organto Foods Inc. has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.93.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.08 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Organto Foods Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

