Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Buys 9,282 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 9,282 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $36,942.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,205 shares in the company, valued at $6,623,535.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $3.99 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $198.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 151,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the period. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

