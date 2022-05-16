Insider Buying: PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV) Insider Acquires 181,532 Shares of Stock

PolyNovo Limited (ASX:PNV – Get Rating) insider David Williams acquired 181,532 shares of PolyNovo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.28 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$231,453.30 ($160,731.46).

David Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, David Williams acquired 249,996 shares of PolyNovo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$265,995.74 ($184,719.27).

On Monday, May 9th, David Williams purchased 250,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.91 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$227,500.00 ($157,986.11).

On Thursday, May 5th, David Williams acquired 500,000 shares of PolyNovo stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$434,500.00 ($301,736.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Polynovo Limited develops medical devices in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers NovoSorb Biodegradable Temporising Matrix, which is used in a fully debrided clean surgical wound to physiologically close the wound.

