Insider Buying: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Director John H. Wright acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.39 per share, with a total value of C$419,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,634,460.

Shares of SIL stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$14.15 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.