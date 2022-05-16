Insider Buying: SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Chairman Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) Chairman Ran Roland Kohen acquired 5,000 shares of SQL Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $21,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYX opened at $5.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SQL Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SQL Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $421,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SQL Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

