Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Buys 3,550 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais acquired 3,550 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, with a total value of C$31,312.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at C$367,674.21.

Shares of TOT traded up C$0.47 on Monday, reaching C$8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 52,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,751. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.84 million and a PE ratio of -840.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.69. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.05.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 0.5400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TOT. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Total Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Total Energy Services (Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.