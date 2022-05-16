Insider Selling: Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director Frederick C. Copeland, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AMTB opened at $28.04 on Monday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMTB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Amerant Bancorp (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.