Insider Selling: Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) Insider Sells 162,500 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) insider Brian Nilsson sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total value of C$64,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,888,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,115,944.07.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Nilsson sold 1,500 shares of Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$570.00.

TSE:E traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.40. 225,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,842. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. Enterprise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

