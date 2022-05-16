Insider Selling: Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Director Sells 5,148 Shares of Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$35,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,673,489.25.

Shares of Equinox Gold stock traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. Equinox Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.83.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

