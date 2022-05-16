Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 32.8% in April

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 350,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the April 15th total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFCZF. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFCZF remained flat at $$134.84 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of $123.42 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.88.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.