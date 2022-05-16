Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

IPAR stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.01. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

