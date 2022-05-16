Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.01. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 423.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

