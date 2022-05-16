InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,668.75.

IHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($71.51) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($68.73) to GBX 5,675 ($69.97) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,150,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

IHG stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.06 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.859 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

