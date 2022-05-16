InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($70.27) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,650 ($69.66).

Shares of LON IHG opened at GBX 4,850 ($59.80) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,300 ($53.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,386 ($66.40). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,074.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,944.81.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

