International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,085,600 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 15,313,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,107.0 days.
BABWF opened at $1.48 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
