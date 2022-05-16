International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,085,600 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the April 15th total of 15,313,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25,107.0 days.

BABWF opened at $1.48 on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

