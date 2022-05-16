International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for International Game Technology in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

