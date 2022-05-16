International Paper (NYSE:IP) SVP William Thomas Hamic Sells 3,630 Shares

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.03. 144,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,082. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. International Paper has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

