inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other inTEST news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews bought 9,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $62,705.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,804. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 470,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in inTEST by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

