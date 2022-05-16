Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VVR stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $8,813,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,928,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,347 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1,329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 806,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 275,172 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

