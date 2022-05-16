Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 327,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VVR stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
