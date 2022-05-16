Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 16th (ACB, ALSMY, AMWL, ARNGF, BADFF, BEVFF, CADNF, CDDRF, CDNAF, CESDF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 16th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$3.75.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.50 ($39.47) to €38.00 ($40.00). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.50 to C$35.00.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.15.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$234.00 to C$225.00.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$23.00.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.50 to C$23.50.

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$85.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $11.00.

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,450 ($17.88) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18).

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11).

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) had its price target lowered by Dawson James from $4.50 to $1.50.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.25 to C$18.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$18.50 to C$18.00.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €25.20 ($26.53) to €26.00 ($27.37). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$14.75.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($63.16) to €40.00 ($42.11). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$42.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $39.00 to $40.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.25 to C$16.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$80.00.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $22.00.

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.00 to C$50.00.

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$20.00.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$20.00.

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.40 ($4.63). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$110.00 to C$104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($23.16) to €18.00 ($18.95).

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$40.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86).

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.00 ($8.42) to €7.50 ($7.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €168.00 ($176.84) to €153.00 ($161.05). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$25.50 to C$25.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$73.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$81.00 to C$75.00.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 280 to CHF 254. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 80 to SEK 106. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.75.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 160 ($1.97).

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.15.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($24.21) to €22.00 ($23.16).

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$177.00.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$3.00.

