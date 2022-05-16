Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 16th (ACB, ALSMY, AMWL, ARNGF, BADFF, BEVFF, CADNF, CDDRF, CDNAF, CESDF)

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 16th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$3.75.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €37.50 ($39.47) to €38.00 ($40.00). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00.

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$3.25 to C$2.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$31.50.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.50 to C$35.00.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.15.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.00.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$234.00 to C$225.00.

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.25.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$23.00.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.50 to C$23.50.

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$85.00.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $11.00.

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,450 ($17.88) to GBX 1,150 ($14.18).

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11).

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) had its price target lowered by Dawson James from $4.50 to $1.50.

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$19.25 to C$18.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from CHF 9.40 to CHF 8. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$18.50 to C$18.00.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €25.20 ($26.53) to €26.00 ($27.37). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$14.75.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €60.00 ($63.16) to €40.00 ($42.11). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$42.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $39.00 to $40.00.

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$60.00 to C$63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$17.50.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.25 to C$16.00.

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$88.00 to C$80.00.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$45.00.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $22.00.

K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$56.00 to C$50.00.

Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$20.00.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$20.00.

MAV Beauty Brands (OTCMKTS:MAVBF) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$1.00 to C$0.75.

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €4.00 ($4.21) to €4.40 ($4.63). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$110.00 to C$104.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €22.00 ($23.16) to €18.00 ($18.95).

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$40.00.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.17).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86).

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €8.00 ($8.42) to €7.50 ($7.89). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 735 ($9.06) to GBX 700 ($8.63).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from €168.00 ($176.84) to €153.00 ($161.05). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$25.50 to C$25.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$73.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$23.00.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$81.00 to C$75.00.

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 280 to CHF 254. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from SEK 80 to SEK 106. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

GCM Mining (OTC:TPRFF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$8.75.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 160 ($1.97).

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.15.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($24.21) to €22.00 ($23.16).

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$177.00.

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$3.00.

