Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Direct Line Insurance Group (DLG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON: DLG):

5/10/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.70) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 335 ($4.13).

5/5/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 315 ($3.88). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 335 ($4.13) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 306 ($3.77) price target on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 323 ($3.98) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 306 ($3.77) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.07) price target on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 323 ($3.98) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 349 ($4.30).

3/25/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Direct Line Insurance Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:DLG traded up GBX 3.45 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 249.95 ($3.08). 2,750,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,312,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 231.10 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 319.40 ($3.94). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 278.21. The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.38), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($92,358.03).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

