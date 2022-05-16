Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Exchange Income (EIF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exchange Income (TSE: EIF) recently:

5/13/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$62.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Exchange Income was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$56.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.00.

5/12/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$57.00 to C$60.00.

5/12/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

5/11/2022 – Exchange Income was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$47.00.

5/4/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$44.93 on Monday. Exchange Income Co. has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.41. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.4200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

