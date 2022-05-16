Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Freshpet (FRPT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT):

5/5/2022 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

5/3/2022 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/3/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $181.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $120.00 to $110.00.

5/3/2022 – Freshpet had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $72.00.

4/27/2022 – Freshpet is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Freshpet was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $111.00.

Freshpet stock opened at $65.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.48. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $183.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -79.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

