Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Trex (TREX)

Trex (NYSE: TREX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2022 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

5/10/2022 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $90.00.

5/10/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $68.00.

5/3/2022 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

4/25/2022 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

4/20/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Trex is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Trex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $84.00.

3/30/2022 – Trex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $78.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Trex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $62.80 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20.

Get Trex Company Inc alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.