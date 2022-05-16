Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GoodRx (GDRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX):

5/12/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $9.00.

5/11/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $10.00.

5/11/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $10.00.

5/10/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

5/10/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

5/10/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/10/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $15.00.

5/3/2022 – GoodRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

4/11/2022 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00.

3/17/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in GoodRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

