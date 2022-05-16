Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GoodRx (GDRX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX):
- 5/12/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $9.00.
- 5/11/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $10.00.
- 5/11/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $10.00.
- 5/10/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.
- 5/10/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.
- 5/10/2022 – GoodRx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/10/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $15.00.
- 5/3/2022 – GoodRx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “
- 4/11/2022 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2022 – GoodRx is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – GoodRx had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $23.00.
- 3/17/2022 – GoodRx had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,292. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $48.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
