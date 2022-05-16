Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Solid Biosciences (SLDB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) recently:

5/3/2022 – Solid Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

4/28/2022 – Solid Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $7.00.

4/27/2022 – Solid Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

4/27/2022 – Solid Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00.

3/18/2022 – Solid Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,568. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

