Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TFI International (TFII)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TFI International (TSE: TFII) recently:

5/2/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$142.00 to C$146.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – TFI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They now have a C$102.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – TFI International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a C$102.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – TFI International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$138.00.

4/19/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$142.00.

4/9/2022 – TFI International was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$118.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$145.00.

4/8/2022 – TFI International had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a C$95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$145.00.

4/8/2022 – TFI International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$165.00 to C$135.00.

TFII stock opened at C$104.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$126.91. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$98.71 and a 52 week high of C$148.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84.

Get TFI International Inc alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. TFI International’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.81, for a total value of C$1,932,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,191,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$539,857,007.91. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 14,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$102.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,483,568.53. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,483,568.53. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,619,350.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.