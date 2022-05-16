Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,317,400 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the April 15th total of 993,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 658.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVSBF traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.51. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378. Investor AB has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

About Investor AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

