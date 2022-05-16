IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IO Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IO Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IO Biotech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT opened at $7.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).

