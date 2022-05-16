IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the April 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in IO Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IO Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. 32,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,511. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.32.

IO Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disruptive immune modulating anti-cancer therapies in Denmark. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death ligand (PD-L1).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.