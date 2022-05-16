IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) versus Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) Financial Analysis

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A -10.78% -6.68% Kubient -375.79% -34.47% -31.19%

IonQ has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.9% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and Kubient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 387.18%. Kubient has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 494.06%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kubient is more favorable than IonQ.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IonQ and Kubient’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 489.47 -$106.19 million N/A N/A Kubient $2.74 million 5.27 -$10.29 million ($0.74) -1.36

Kubient has higher revenue and earnings than IonQ.

IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

Kubient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

