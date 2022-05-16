IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $103.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IPG Photonics reported strong first-quarter results with both earnings and revenues increasing year over year. Its results benefited from accelerated growth in welding, marking and 3D printing in North America, Europe and Japan. Strong demand for AMB lasers is driving IPG’s growth, particularly from electric vehicle battery manufacturers. IPG Photonics is grappling with increasing lead time for certain components. Rising inflation is escalating input costs, which is a major headwind. Demand for advanced applications in the telecom industry and solar cell manufacturing dwindled due to steep costs. Dependency on a few customers and a significant China exposure are persistently affecting the company. The weak China market shrank demand for CW lasers. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.78.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $90.51 and a fifty-two week high of $220.51.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

