iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.47.

IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 742,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 107,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iQIYI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in iQIYI by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in iQIYI by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,469,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 492,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $3,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

IQ opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About iQIYI (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.