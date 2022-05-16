iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.90. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 77.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in iQIYI by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 66,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $85,872,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 95.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 666,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.