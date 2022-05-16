iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.13 Million

Analysts expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) to report $305.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.10 million. iRobot reported sales of $365.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iRobot by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iRobot by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $65.84.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

