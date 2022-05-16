IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the April 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 24.1% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

IRS opened at $4.37 on Monday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $5.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.96 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

