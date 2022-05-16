iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Short Interest Up 39.1% in April

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.
NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $51.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $61.31.
