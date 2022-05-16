iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in April

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
EMIF stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).
