iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 288,700 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the April 15th total of 392,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,618,000. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,304,000.
Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,633. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.17.
Further Reading
