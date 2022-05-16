iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 11,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,037,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

EMB stock opened at $89.30 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.22 and a one year high of $113.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.92.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 262.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,563,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,457 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7,540.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,115,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,705 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,493,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,563,000 after purchasing an additional 711,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,446,000 after purchasing an additional 610,000 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.