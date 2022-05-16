iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the April 15th total of 11,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,037,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
EMB stock opened at $89.30 on Monday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.22 and a one year high of $113.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.92.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
