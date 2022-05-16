iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Down 23.0% in April

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the April 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,258,000.

NASDAQ:EWJV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.81. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $26.89. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

